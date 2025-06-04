Manchester City sign Tijjani Reijnders ahead of Club World Cup

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders in action with Bologna's Jhon Lucumi on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester City signed Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Serie A club AC Milan on a five-year deal ahead of the Club World Cup, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Reijnders is still in contact with AC Milan which he joined in 2023, later the contract was extended till 2030 in March.

The midfielder appeared in 104 matches for the Italian club and won the Italian Supercup title.

Reijnders, while speaking to international media, expressed his desire to sign a contract with Pep Guardiola's side and mentioned that he is in contact with the club.

"The clubs are still in talks. For me it's wait and see now," Reijnders said.

"The Premier League is of course a great league, you dream of that as a little boy. I haven't had any contact with (coach) Pep Guardiola yet."

The 26-year-old will sign a five-year contract, reportedly worth 55 million Euros, at Etihad Stadium after agreeing personal terms with City.

The deal, which is subject to a medical, includes additional payments if certain clauses are met.

City hope to complete a deal for Reijnders in time for the Club World Cup, which kicks off on 14 June.

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of the 32-team tournament in the United States after undergoing Achilles surgery. Reijnder's addition to the team will help rectify that issue.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is also expected not to be involved in the tournament, with a move to Serie A champions Napoli looking increasingly likely.