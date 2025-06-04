Former Manchester United player advises Ruben Amorim to aim for top six

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a lap of appreciation after the match on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Former Manchester United player Danny Higginbotham urged Ruben Amorim to aim for the top six in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season.

Amorim’s United finished 15th in the Premier League table and will not be part of any European competition next season. They are also not among the teams to play in the Club World Cup starting from June 15.

Speaking in an interview Higginbotham said that Amorim’s real performance should be judged in next season and he should aim to finish in the top six.

“I think going into next season, this is when Amorim will be judged. I don’t think there’s any question about that. I think the expectation has to be top six, I think that’s fair to say,” Higginbotham said.

“We know that this season was considered a write-off and all the eggs were put in the basket of the Europa League, which didn’t come to fruition, didn’t work.

“I thought they were really poor in the final. But he has a full preseason now where he can work with the players, I think by and large, since he really took over, other than the Europa League, I think it was a situation where the players were on trial."

Higginbotham was first unsure about Amorim’s strategy but is now encouraged by his approach in the transfer market as the club seems serious about strengthening the side, with players like Matheus Cunha already on board and Bryan Mbeumo likely to be joining soon.

“As a fan, I held judgment on Amorim. He’s brought in realistically, one signing that was playing week in and week out in [Patrick] Dorgu. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by what they’re looking to try and do in the transfer window," Higginbotham said.

"Obviously they’ve got [Matheus] Cunha, and there’s talk about [Bryan] Mbeumo coming in. They haven’t done that for a while, bringing in recognised Premier League players.

"That’s something they were so good at for years when they were the cream of the crop and they would get a lot of the best players within the Premier League, and get some great European talents as well. Obviously [Cristiano] Ronaldo coming at a young age."