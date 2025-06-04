Uncertainty surrounds Asia Cup 2025 amid India-Pakistan tensions: report

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the toss for their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025. — ICC

The fate of this year’s ACC Men’s Asia Cup hangs in balance due to the recent cross-border tensions between two cricketing giants, Pakistan and India.

The six-team tournament, originally set to be hosted by India, now faces significant hurdles due to ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Last month, reports emerged that the defending champions and host are eyeing to pull out of the tournament due to the aforementioned reasons but the claims were soon after quashed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, a top BCCI official has refused to confirm India’s availability for the tournament, stating that they did not have any discussions regarding the Asia Cup.

"To be honest, we have had no discussions within the board about the Asia Cup," a top official of the BCCI told Reuters on Tuesday, refusing to confirm whether the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

"We have been busy with the Indian Premier League and then we have India's tour of England. These are our immediate concerns," he added.

Similarly, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was also uncertain about its men’s team’s participation in the continental event as well.

"We will cross that bridge when we come to it," the PCB told Reuters in a statement.

Earlier this week, ACC also announced the postponement of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025, which was originally scheduled to begin on June 6 in Sri Lanka.

The decision follows a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva, who wrote to ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, seeking a postponement due to unfavourable weather conditions and growing health concerns related to the chikungunya virus outbreak in the region.