AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Pakistan suffer injury setback ahead of Myanmar clash

An undated picture of Pakistan footballer Rayan Mohammed. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan men’s football team on Wednesday, endured a major setback ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier match against Myanmar as young striker Rayan Mohammed got ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Rayan, who plays for Dundee Football Club in Scotland, was called up to the Pakistan squad for the first time. However, his international debut has been delayed after he sustained the injury during the team’s training camp here.

Sources confirm that the 19-year-old forward has returned to Scotland for recovery. Rayan also shared a photo of his injured leg on his social media story.

The match against Myanmar will proceed without the promising striker, and it is unlikely for Pakistan to include any replacement in place of Rayan.

Notably, the green shirts are currently training for the aforementioned fixture until their departure on June 7 under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine.

The green shirts, placed in Group E alongside Myanmar, Afghanistan and Syria, will be playing their second AFC Asian Qualifier match.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Syria in the campaign opener in March.

Meanwhile, the PFF has named a 27-member provisional squad for the upcoming fixture last week, which includes Denmark-based forward Ali Hayder Shah and Scotland-based winger Ryan Mohammad.

However, notable exclusions include Mohammad Saddam, Imran Kayani, Easah Suliman, and Otis Khan.

Defender Mohibullah has made a return to the national team.

The provisional squad features three goalkeepers, Yusuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, and Hasan Ali.

The defensive lineup includes Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Waqar Ahsan, Abdul Rehman, and Umar Hayat, alongside Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, and Mohibullah.

In midfield, Alamgir Ghazi, Harun Hamid, Ali Uzair, and Yasir Arfat have been included. Moin Ahmed, Umar Ali, Abdul Samad, Rahis Nabi, and Zaid Shah will also bolster the midfield.

The forward line consists of Fareedullah, Adeel Younas, McKeal Abdullah, Mohammad Waheed, Shayak Dost and Ali Hayder.