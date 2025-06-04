Arsenal open up on Thomas Partey transfer amid Barcelona talks

An undated photo of Ghanian footballer Thomas Partey. — Instagram/thomaspartey5

Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed that the club is in talks with Thomas Partey over his future as the player's contract is expiring on June 30.

Partey, who is speculated to be in talks with La Liga club Barcelona over potential free transfer, has spent his prime in Spain and moved to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45million in 2020.

The Ghanian has been an important player for Arsenal and played 52 matches this year, 10 more than his previous best.

Partey's future with Arsenal remains uncertain, as his contract ends at the end of this month, but the club has not taken any decision on him even though he was mentioned in the team’s latest contract update.

"The following players' contracts also expire on June 30, 2025. Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course: Chloe Kelly, Thomas Partey and Michal Rosiak," Arsenal said in a statement.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes that Partey will stay saying he is an integral part of the team.

"I think consistency-wise it's been his best season. The way he's played, performed, his availability, has been exceptional and he's a really important player for us," Arteta said.

Arteta also discussed the 31-year-old's future earlier in April, when he was asked if there'd been any progress in contract talks.

"Yes, there is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about," Arteta said.

Arsenal's full retained and released list: Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Reece Clairmont, Khayon Edwards, Jakai Fisher, Romari Forde, Teyah Goldie, Jimi Gower, Jack Henry-Francis, Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt, Jorginho, Max Kuczynski, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Ismail Oulad M'Hand, Neto. Brian Okonkwo. Elian Quesada-Thorn, Zacariah Shuaib, Raheem Sterling, Kieran Tierney.