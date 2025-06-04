NBA Finals: Severe weather delays Pacers' arrival in Oklahoma City

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (second from right) shoots the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (first from left) and forward Mikal Bridges (first from right) in the fourth quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

The Indiana Pacers encountered severe weather on Tuesday while travelling to their National Basketball Association (NBA) finals on Friday.

Pacers, originally headed to Oklahoma City, had their charter flight diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The plane took a longer route to avoid a storm and landed in Oklahoma City three-and-a-half hours late.

The weather forecast mentioned just before the Pacers' flight took off from Indianapolis that there were signs of bad weather, with Oklahoma City and surrounding areas potentially facing flood watches and severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The delay was caused due to the flight diversion to Oklahoma City's airport.

The tornado was also spotted in Norman, Oklahoma 20 miles away from Oklahoma City but the Pacers were landed in the opposite direction 120 miles away from Oklahoma City.

On Saturday, the Pacers beat the New York Knicks in Game 6 to win their first Eastern Conference championship since 2000.

Pacers centre Turner motivated the team ahead of their departure for Indianapolis, urging they just have to use the opportunity since they are in the finals.

“You spend so much time thinking about getting there, but it’s like, you’re here now,” Turner said.

“You didn’t really spend a lot of time thinking about, ‘OK, when I’m here, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ It's like, ‘Let's just get there.' So now, that milestone has been achieved. It's about doing something with the opportunity."

The NBA Finals series will start on Thursday night in Oklahoma City and it will be the first appearance of Thunders since 2012.