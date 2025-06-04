Pat Cummins ‘confirms’ Steve Smith’s batting position for WTC final

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates scoring a century during the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on January 29, 2025. — AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday, revealed experienced Steve Smith’s batting position for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, scheduled to be played at The Lord’s from June 11.

The right-arm pacer, during a recent interview, was probed about Australia’s batting decisions, especially the batting order.

In response, Cummins expressed willingness in only revealing Smith’s batting position, confirming that the 36-year-old will bat at number four in the summit clash.

“I can confirm that Smudge will be batting at four. Everyone else, I’m not willing to, but I can confirm Steve Smith will be number four.”

Smith, who batted most of his Test career at number four, has thus far scored 6531 runs from 120 innings at the slot at a magnificent average of 61.61 with the help of 23 centuries and 26 fifties.

The right-handed batter also played a pivotal role in Australia’s maiden WTC glory in 2023 when his first-innings century set the tone for a thumping victory.

The upcoming WTC final holds an exciting opportunity for Australia as they could become the first team to defend the mace since the inception of the marquee league in 2019 and their captain Pat Cummins is upbeat to make history at The Lord's.

“After winning (in) 2023, there's a lot of talk of trying to retain it. Go and defend it. It's not tangible until you actually make the final.

“Now that we've made it, it'll be pretty cool to win another ICC trophy. Playing at Lord's, it's a tournament that every other Test playing nation is vying for so, it just signifies a pretty good couple of years.”