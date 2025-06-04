‘I wanna get two fights,’ says Tom Aspinall after giving up on Jon Jones

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

English Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Tom Aspinall has said that he wants to get two fights before the end of this year after giving up on the Jon Jones fight.

Aspinall after waiting for quite some time appears to have moved on from Jones fight and now looking for his next fight.

Jones, who won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023, has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Aspinall won the interim title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich, when Jones was injured and then successfully defended it in July 2024.

Jones sent fans into hysteria over the weekend when he told the fans that ‘Tom and I agreed to wait for the UFC,’ during a seminar in Thailand.

Despite Jones' statement, Aspinall publicly said that the former is ‘retired’ and revealed he has a date for the next fight.

Now after moving on from Jones' fight, Aspinall is eying on two fights before the end of this year.

“I’m ready to fight, I wanna get two fights in before the end of the year so that’s what we’re doing,” Aspinall said.

“We finally have some movement, Jones has had a great career, I respect him, we know what he’s done… Have a good life, we move on,” he added.

After moving on from Jones there are not many fighters who Aspinall could compete with.

However, Gane could be the possible replacement for ‘Bones’, if the UFC decides to replace the latter.

‘Bon Gamin’ is also among the top five heavyweight fighters Aspinall has not yet fought and beaten.