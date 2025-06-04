Former AEW star Mariah May makes shocking WWE NXT debut

An undated picture of former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May. — AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May on Wednesday officially debuted in WWE during Tuesday night’s episode of NXT.

She appeared in a segment with current NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and made her intentions clear—she’s coming for the title.

During her debut, May made a bold proclamation, confidently addressing the NXT audience and her future competitors.

"Ladies, you can call me the next NXT women's champion," May said.

"Because the best women's division in the world just got a lot more glamorous," she added.

Her appearance follows her recent removal from the AEW roster page, signaling her departure from the promotion after nearly three years. International reports had speculated that her WWE debut was imminent.

According to the international media reports, AEW was aware of her departure in advance.

"AEW was well aware that she would be leaving the company, and sources near the top of WWE say that the wheels have been in motion for her to join WWE."

The report also revealed a surprising detail about her AEW contract: “Mariah May had a two-year deal with no additional option year for AEW.”

May enjoyed a successful run in AEW, capturing both the Women’s Owen Hart Cup and the AEW Women’s World Championship in 2024.

Her final AEW appearance came at Revolution in March, where she lost to "Timeless" Toni Storm in a high-stakes championship rematch.