Dodgers acquire relief pitcher Alexis Diaz in trade with Reds

An undated photo of Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alexis Diaz. — Instagram/alexisdiaz29



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired former All-Star right-handed relief pitcher Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in a trade for minor league right-hander Mike Villani.

The Dodgers shifted right-hander Evan Phillips to the 60-day injured list to make room for Diaz on the 40-man roster.

Diaz performed well in his rookie season in 2022, to be ranked fifth in voting for all National League (NL) rookies. And was then chosen for the NL All-Star team in 2023. His win-loss record was 9-6, ERA 3.07 and also saved 37 games.

However, after 2022, and 2023 his performance started to dip and that continued into this season. He lost his closer role in Cincinnati to Emilio Pagan earlier this season. He has appeared in just six games in 2025 and allowed eight runs over six innings for a 12.00 ERA.

Diaz was sent down from the major league team to their Triple-A minor league on May 1 despite making $4.5 million this season, where he played for the Louisville Bats and struggled with an ERA of 4.63, two losses in three games and saved just two games in 14 pitching appearances.

Villani, 22, was a 13th-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2024 and has yet to make his MLB debut. He started this season at the Rookie Ball level.

Phillips was sent to the injured list on May 7 with an elbow injury, and he does not appear to be fit soon. Manager Dave Roberts is worried about him as he said earlier this week that the player’s incapacity to begin a throwing program was “a little concerning.”