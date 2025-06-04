Dave Allen predicts winner for Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

British heavyweight boxer Dave Allen has predicted Daniel Dubois as the winner in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk and Dubois first fought in August 2023, where the former came out victorious in Poland with the ninth-round KO, when he dropped Dubois twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.

However, after the defeat, Dubois responded in style by defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.

His victory over Joshua was major for Dubois as it earned him the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk is undefeated after the last meeting with Dubois, beating Tyson Fury consecutively, the first victory earned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion title in 24 years, while his second win ensured him unifying the belts.

Speaking in an interview Allen predicted his winner for the fight backing Dubois as the man to come out victorious.

“You know what, I’m calling for a Dubois win. I just think it’s about timing really. Usyk is nearing 40. Physically, he’s not a heavyweight,” Allen said.

“I really don’t think he’s a heavyweight. He could do cruiserweight still now. Daniel Dubois is getting better all the time, and I think now is the time for Daniel Dubois to beat Usyk,” he added.

For the unversed, after Oleksandr Usyk back to back fights with Tyson Fury, he was forced to vacate his IBF belt, which was then clinched by Dubois, now that the IBF belt is with the British boxer, all the heavyweight belts are back in the business, adding to the stakes of the bout.