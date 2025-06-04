Pakistan clinches bronze at CAVA Nations Volleyball League

Pakistan volleyball team poses for a photo after securing the bronze medal with a commanding 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan on June 4, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan on concluded their campaign at the CAVA men’s volleyball Nations league 2025 on a high note, securing the bronze medal with a commanding 3-1 win over Kazakhstan on Wednesday in the third-place playoff on the tournament’s final day.

After a tough semifinal loss to tournament favorites Iran, Pakistan quickly regrouped and showed great resilience in the battle for third place.

Kazakhstan put up a strong fight throughout the four sets, but crucial errors at key moments and Pakistan’s relentless fast-paced attacks ultimately turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor.

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament began positively with a win over Kyrgyzstan. However, subsequent defeats to India and Kazakhstan increased the pressure on the team.

Despite a courageous effort against Iran in the semifinals, Pakistan fell short of reaching the final. Securing the bronze medal, therefore, provides a valuable consolation and a sign of progress after earlier setbacks.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan reached the crossover stage of the CAVA Nations League despite a narrow 3-1 loss to Kazakhstan in a closely contested group-stage match.

Pakistan dropped the first two sets 31-29 and 27-25, rallied to take the third 25-19, but Kazakhstan clinched the fourth set 25-20.

Despite the defeat, Pakistan topped their group and advanced to the next phase of the tournament.

This podium finish marks a significant milestone for Pakistan in the CAVA Nations League, a competition steadily growing in prominence across Central and South Asia.

The achievement also provides a timely morale boost ahead of upcoming junior-level championships, where Pakistan will compete in the under-16 category.