Will Agha Salman be Pakistan's next all-format captain?

Salman Ali Agha of raises his bat in the air after reaching a half century during day one of the Men's Third Test Match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a significant claim on Wednesday regarding all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, suggesting he could soon be leading the national side as the new Test captain — and potentially becoming the captain across all three formats.

Earlier reports indicated that Pakistan is on the cusp of a major leadership reshuffle, with Saud Shakeel emerging as the frontrunner to replace Shan Masood as the Test captain.

The 29-year-old middle-order batter, currently serving as vice-captain, is said to be part of the broader structural changes being considered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, in a surprising development, Basit Ali took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Salman Ali Agha hinting potentially becoming Pakistan’s captain across all three formats — a move that caught many fans off guard.

While the PCB has yet to issue an official statement, insiders suggest that the final decision is imminent, with Saud Shakeel's name still being actively discussed.

The shift in leadership comes as Pakistan looks to revamp its red-ball setup, including potential changes to the Test coaching staff.

Shan Masood, who was appointed Test captain in November 2023, has faced criticism for a lack of consistent results. Under his leadership, Pakistan played 12 Test matches, winning only three and losing nine.

Pakistan’s performance in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle has been underwhelming.

The team currently sits ninth on the points table, having suffered series whitewashes against Australia, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Their only series wins came against Sri Lanka and England, while they drew a two-match series against the West Indies.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s next Test series is scheduled for October 2025, when South Africa is set to tour the country for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.