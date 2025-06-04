BCB President confronts T20I failures as team shake up looms

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam expresses disappointment over the team's recent back-to-back T20I series defeats against the UAE and Pakistan. — X/@ShakeelktkKhan/AFP

DHAKA: Newly appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam convened a series of high-level meetings in response to the national team’s recent struggles in T20 internationals, Bangladeshi media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, Islam met with head coach Phil Simmons, cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, and national selectors Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu and Abdur Razzak at the BCB headquarters in Dhaka.

The discussions followed back-to-back T20I series defeats — first against the UAE and then against Pakistan — that raised serious questions about Bangladesh’s trajectory in the shortest format.

According to sources, the meetings primarily focused on the team’s T20I woes. Views were exchanged between the president and others on the recent two series and how to go about developing in the format.

Bangladesh's poor finishing and inconsistent performance under pressure were identified as key concerns.

The session also served as the introductory meeting between the new president and the national selectors. However, attention soon turned toward the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.

While the discussions touched upon squad composition for the two-match Test series, it was also suggested that there was very little possibility of new faces in the lineup for the upcoming series.

This indicates the selectors’ preference for continuity over experimentation in the longer format, particularly in foreign conditions.

The BCB is expected to announce the final Test squad before President Islam departs for Australia to spend Eid holidays with his family.

Bangladesh is scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka on June 13, with the first Test set to begin in Galle on June 17. The second match will be played in Colombo.