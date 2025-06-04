Cricket Australia pick star Pakistan spinner in WTC team of the tournament

Pakistan spinners Noman Ali (Left) and Sajid Khan pose with the match ball after third Test against England in Rawalpindi on October 26, 2024. - AFP

Cricket Australia has unveiled its World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 Team of the Tournament, with Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali earning a spot in the star-studded XI.

His inclusion comes as a recognition of his consistent brilliance across the two-year cycle, edging out high-profile names like Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

The WTC 2023–25 cycle has delivered thrilling cricket, packed stadiums, and standout performances with both bat and ball.

From England’s epic comeback to level the 2023 Ashes 2-2, to Australia’s 3-1 series win over India that sealed a spot in the WTC final, the competition has lived up to its billing.

Pakistan also made headlines with a stunning turnaround against England, winning the series 2-1 after suffering a heavy defeat in the first Test.

Noman Ali played a crucial role in that victory and emerged as one of the most effective bowlers of the cycle.

Despite playing only six Tests, Noman's statistics were unmatched. He claimed 46 wickets at an incredible average of 14.76 and a strike rate of 27.6 – numbers no other bowler with over 100 overs bowled in the cycle could match.

His standout performance came in Multan, where he dismantled England with figures of 8 for 46 in the second innings – the best bowling figures by any player during the entire WTC cycle.

He finished that series with 19 wickets across the final two Tests, leading Pakistan to a series win alongside fellow spinner Sajid Khan.

Noman’s dominance extended beyond the England series. He kicked off the cycle with a 7 for 70 against Sri Lanka in Galle and ended it with 6 for 41 against the West Indies in January 2025, solidifying his reputation as a match-winner.

Cricket Australia's WTC 2023–25 Team of the Tournament:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Usman Khawaja, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Matt Henry, Noman Ali

12th Man: Kagiso Rabada