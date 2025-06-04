MLB: Michael Busch stars as Cubs beat Nationals

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (Right) is congratulated by third baseman Matt Shaw after scoring against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Jun 3, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Michael Busch shined with a stellar performance to help the Chicago Cubs to an 8-3 victory over the Washington Nationals in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Nationals Park on Tuesday.

The victory marks Chicago Cubs’ fourth straight win and has won 13 of its past 16 games, while Washington has lost two in a row after winning four straight.

Michael Busch finished the game a double shy of the cycle, hitting three in four at-bats with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cubs.

Nico Hoerner hit a single that helped two runners to score to complete a four-run fifth that gave the Cubs a 7-3 lead. Dansby Swanson also contributed with two sacrifice flies as Chicago sealed the deal.

Cade Horton started for the Cubs, pitching for five and one third innings allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three.

Luis Garcia Jr. had three hits for Washington, which had leads of 1-0 and 3-1 while CJ Abrams also drove in a run.

Busch got two hits against pitcher Trevor Williams (3-6), a triple and a single, walked against Andrew Chafin and hit a solo home run off Zach Brzykcy in the seventh inning.

Nationals starter Williams permitted five runs on five hits, and one walk and struck out four.

Chicago left-hander Matthew Boyd (5-2, 3.08 ERA) opposes Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.16) on Wednesday in the second game of the series.