England crush West Indies in third ODI to complete series clean sweep

Jos Buttler (left) and Harry Brook walk off the field after sealing victory in the third ODI against West Indies at The Oval on June 3, 2025. — ECB

THE OVAL: England completed a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies with a commanding seven-wicket win in the third and final one-day international (ODI) here at The Kia Oval on Tuesday.

The start of play was delayed by 30 minutes due to heavy London traffic that forced some England players to complete their journey to the ground on Lime bikes after the West Indies team bus was held up.

Further disruption came in the form of a 90-minute rain delay, which reduced the match to 40 overs per side.

Put in to bat under overcast skies, West Indies posted 251/9 in allotted 40 overs, but England’s DLS-adjusted target was set at 246.

The visitors collapsed to 28-3 early on, with Evin Lewis (eight), Brandon King (16), and captain Shai Hope (zero) falling inside the first seven overs.

Sherfane Rutherford 70 off 71 and Keacy Carty (32) briefly steadied the innings before a flurry of wickets left the West Indies reeling at 154-7.

Rutherford’s enterprising knock ended with a brilliant diving catch by England captain Harry Brook at mid-on off Brydon Carse.

The highlight of the West Indies innings came from lower-order batter Gudakesh Motie, who hammered 63 off 53 balls, including three sixes, to record a record-breaking 91-run eighth-wicket stand with Alzarri Joseph 41 off 29.

It was the highest eighth-wicket partnership for the West Indies against England in ODI history.

Adil Rashid was the pick of England’s bowlers with figures of 3/40 in eight overs, dismissing Carty, Justin Greaves, and Roston Chase in a critical spell.

In reply, England made light work of the chase. Jamie Smith, playing only his second ODI, smashed a blistering 64 from 28 balls—including a 25-ball half-century—to power England to 100 in just eight overs, marking the joint-fourth fastest team 100 in men’s ODI history.

Smith and Ben Duckett (58) put on a 93-run opening stand before the latter fell to Chase.

Joe Root contributed a solid 44 off 48 balls before a stunning catch by Shamar Joseph ended his innings.

With the match in the bag, Jos Buttler 41 not out and captain Harry Brook 26 not out closed out the game with a composed 46-run stand, sealing the win in 29.4 overs. Buttler finished the match in style with a towering six.