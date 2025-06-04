Key England player likely to miss first Test against India

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson (right) celebrates a wicket with teammates Zak Crawley (center) and Shoaib Bashir on the first day of the third Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on October 24, 2024. — AFP

England’s key fast bowler Gus Atkinson is likely to miss the first Test against India, starting at Headingley, due to a right hamstring strain, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Atkinson sustained the injury during England’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month and has since missed the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies.

While hopes had been high for his availability in the series opener on June 20, sources indicate he is still struggling to regain full fitness.

This setback adds to England’s growing list of seamers sidelined by injury. Key fast bowlers Mark Wood and Olly Stone remain unavailable, while Jofra Archer’s anticipated return to red-ball cricket has been delayed by a thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes is making steady progress in his comeback from an ankle injury and is expected to feature for England Lions against India A this week.

Brydon Carse, who recently recovered from a foot injury, has returned to action in the ODI series against the West Indies.

In Atkinson’s potential absence, other bowlers may be called upon to fill the void. Essex’s Sam Cook, who debuted during the Zimbabwe Test, and Durham’s Matthew Potts are strong candidates.

Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue, who impressed with two wickets against Zimbabwe, could also be added to the Lions squad to face India A in order to maintain match readiness.

The 27-year-old has quickly become a key figure in England’s bowling lineup following the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Since his Test debut last summer, he has played in 12 of England’s 13 Tests, claiming 55 wickets — the highest tally among bowlers worldwide during that period.

England vs India Test matches schedule:

1st Test: June 20–24 (Leeds)

2nd Test: July 02–06 (Birmingham)

3rd Test: July 10–14 (Lord’s)

4th Test: July 23–27 (Manchester)

5th Test: July 31–August 04 – (The Oval)