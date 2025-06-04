Misbah, Waqar, Saqlain, Sarfaraz asked to resign as PCB overhauls roles

An undated picture of mentors of domestic teams and the Champions Cup. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally conveyed to mentors Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Sarfaraz Ahmed that their services are no longer required and has asked them to resign.

Their salaries have been put on hold, and while some may be offered alternative roles, the board has made it clear that the existing mentorship structure will be dismantled.

Despite the directive, the mentors are reportedly reluctant to step down voluntarily, hoping instead for official termination from the PCB, which would entitle them to a severance payout of approximately four months’ salary — estimated to total around 20 million rupees.

However, the PCB appears unwilling to take that step.

Saqlain Mushtaq is currently in England, while Waqar Younis is said to be waiting for a formal notification from the board.

All four mentors received substantial salaries, yet the results under their tenure were underwhelming. Rather than contributing on the field, some were seen more frequently on television, where they often criticised PCB policies.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik has already submitted his resignation.

Sources indicate that Misbah and Sarfaraz are expected to be offered new contracts, with possible assignments involving Pakistan Shaheens, the Under-19 team, and various regional academies.

Mohammad Yousuf will take on a coaching role at the National Cricket Academy. Additionally, Asad Shafiq will be relieved from the national selection committee and reassigned as a coach at a regional academy, while retaining his position on the women’s selection panel.

According to insiders, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken time to fully understand the cricketing setup but has now asserted full control. He is said to have developed a clear understanding of the internal dynamics and politics among former players.

The PCB’s annual budget of 2 billion rupees, previously used under the banner of “Champions,” will now be redirected toward cricket development initiatives.