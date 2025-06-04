Mohammad Haris soars 210 spots in ICC T20I rankings

Saim Ayub (R) and teammate Mohammad Haris run between the wickets during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's dominant 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Bangladesh has reflected positively in the latest ICC T20I rankings, with several players making significant gains.

Explosive opener Mohammad Haris has made the biggest leap, jumping an astonishing 210 places to reach 30th in the batting rankings with 580 rating points.

Haris registered the second-fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter in the final match of the series, showcasing his destructive potential.

Emerging middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz, who played a key role with the bat throughout the series, also saw a notable rise, moving up 57 places to 45th with 540 points.

Returning youngster Saim Ayub who made an impact in the third T20I, climbed four places to 61st, now sitting at 485 points.

Meanwhile, captain Agha Salman, who contributed 90 runs across the three-match series, jumped 42 places to 75th with 430 points.

However, not all rankings news was positive for Pakistan. Senior batters Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman experienced declines.

Fakhar dropped 10 places to 87th with 406 points, while Babar and Rizwan both slipped three spots, now positioned at 12th and 13th, respectively.

At the top of the batting rankings, Australia’s Travis Head continues to lead, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma in second and England’s Phil Salt in third.

In the bowling rankings, Abbas Afridi impressed with his performances, jumping 18 places to 19th with 605 points.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan also surged up the rankings, moving 24 places to 59th, where he is now tied with Abrar Ahmed, who made a massive 45-place leap.

Conversely, bowlers Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi saw dips in their rankings, now positioned at 94th, 83rd, 19th, and 36th, respectively.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy holds the top spot in the bowling rankings, followed by West Indies’ Akeal Hosein in second and India’s Varun Chakaravarthy in third.