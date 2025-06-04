NBA: Knicks fire Tom Thibodeau as coach following Eastern Conference exit

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the eastern conference finals game for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: The NBA franchise New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, following their Eastern Conference Finals exit, after suffering defeat against the Indiana Pacers.

Thibodeau served as the Knicks' coach for five seasons, during which they made it to the playoffs four times. This year's campaign was their deepest in 25 years, along with beating the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in the second round.

Knicks President Leon Rose announced Thibodeau’s separation in a statement.

"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction,” Rose said in a statement.

“We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach.

"... Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Thibodeau led the Knicks to 50 wins in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995. He also has the fourth most wins in franchise history surpassing Pat Riley.

Thibodeau extended his contract for three years with the team last summer and his exit would cost the franchise at least $30 million.

For the unversed, the NBA Finals are scheduled for Thursday with the Pacers taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.