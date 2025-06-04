Who convinced PCB chairman to appoint Salman Ali Agha as T20 captain?

Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan looks on ahead of game one of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval, on March 16, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. - AFP

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, appointed Agha Salman as Pakistan’s new T20 captain on the recommendation of former fast bowler Wahab Riaz, sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to sources, during internal discussions regarding the T20 captaincy for the New Zealand tour, the majority supported appointing Shadab Khan as the new skipper in place of Mohammad Rizwan.

However, Wahab Riaz, who currently holds a key position within the PCB, strongly pushed for Salman's appointment instead.

Ahead of the New Zealand tour, a meeting was convened which included Mike Hesson, Agha Salman, Aqib Javed, Aleem Dar, and Hasan Cheema.

Selectors were also consulted in the presence of a mentor to provide input on the selection of the new T20 captain.

Mentors Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis were unable to attend due to prior commitments, while Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq and Sarfaraz Ahmed adviced the PCB chairman to hand over the T20 captaincy to Shadab.

In response, the chairman of PCB reportedly directed the group to meet with Wahab Riaz for an hour and explain why Shadab, who was struggling to secure his spot in the playing XI, should be appointed captain.

Following this discussion, it was ultimately decided that Salman would be named skipper.

Sources added that the final decision was communicated to Naqvi with the message that consensus had been reached on Salman's name.

It was also revealed that Mike Hesson, who is associated with Islamabad United, favored bringing Shadab and other coaches from the franchise into the national team setup.