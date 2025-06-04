PCB set to reshuffle selection committee: sources

An undated photo of the national selection committee featuring Azhar Ali (far left), Aleem Dar (second from left), Aqib Javed (second from right), and Hasan Cheema (far right). — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make changes to the national selection committee, with Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Aleem Dar likely to be removed from their roles, sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to sources, there is a proposal to replace at least three selectors. The objective is to bring in individuals who will select deserving and emerging talent based on solid reasoning and merit, rather than simply endorsing existing decisions.

Going forward, the national team will be selected by a restructured committee. With the exception of Aqib Javed, most current selectors are expected to be replaced.

Sources also disclosed that a firm decision has been made regarding Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s inclusion in the T20I squad, although both players may still feature in the ODI and Test formats.

Well-placed PCB sources indicated that Asad and Azhar have not been actively involved in the selection process. Aleem is also unlikely to retain his position.

During the recent series against Bangladesh, Asad and Azhar did not participate in the final selection of the 16-member squad alongside team director Mike Hesson.

Simultaneously, two former Test cricketers were unexpectedly invited to a selection meeting in Islamabad to provide input. However, their future involvement with the selection committee remains uncertain.

The meeting was attended by Mike Hesson, Salman Ali Agha, Aqib, Aleem, and Hasan Cheema. Sources added that prior to the New Zealand series, the PCB convened a session in which selectors were consulted in the presence of a mentor to gather feedback on team selection.