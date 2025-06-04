Gary Stead to step down as New Zealand coach after seven-year tenure

Head Coach of New Zealand Gary Stead during game three of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park, on March 21, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. - AFP

New Zealand’s most successful national coach, Gary Stead, will step down from his role at the end of the month, concluding a remarkable seven-year tenure.

Stead’s time at the helm included a World Test Championship (WTC) title, three global limited-overs final appearances, and a historic 3-0 Test series win in India.

The 53-year-old had already relinquished his duties in white-ball cricket and was given time to consider his future with the Test side.

However, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) now appears poised to appoint a single coach across all formats, with Stead set to depart when his contract expires.

Appointed in 2018 following Mike Hesson's departure, Stead made an indelible impact on New Zealand cricket.

Under his guidance, New Zealand reached the 2019 ODI World Cup final, narrowly losing to England on a boundary countback in one of the most dramatic finishes in cricket history.

He then led the team to its first global title in over two decades, defeating India in the 2021 WTC final—their first since the 2000 ICC Knockout (Champions Trophy).

Stead also coached New Zealand to the 2021 T20 World Cup final, the 2025 Champions Trophy final, and guided the side to the semi-finals of both the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

His crowning achievement came last year when New Zealand became the first team to sweep a Test series 3-0 against India on their home soil—a feat previously considered nearly impossible.

Reflecting on his impactful seven-year tenure as head coach of the New Zealand men’s cricket team, Gary Stead expressed a deep sense of pride and gratitude for the journey he shared with his players and staff.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans," Stead said. "Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I've just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do.

"It's been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I'd like to think that, regardless of results, the opposition know the Blackcaps are a team that won't fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete.

"To work alongside some of New Zealand's best cricketers and have had a ringside seat to every training and match has been very special and an absolute honour. For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game.

Stead reflected on his journey with the team and expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support he received throughout his tenure.

"I am grateful to all those that have helped and supported me during my time, especially to my wife Rachel and children Alex and Libby who have sacrificed much. I also want to pay special thanks to NZC, and in particular all of the support staff I have worked with who are hands-on with the team and in the thick of things day-in and day-out.

"I'd like to wish the new coach well and the team every success in the future."

While Stead plans to take some time off initially, he confirmed that he still has the “coaching bug” and hopes to explore future opportunities in cricket, either in New Zealand or abroad.

"I'll initially take some time to refresh and recharge, but I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I've learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach."

Long-time captain Kane Williamson paid tribute to departing head coach Gary Stead with heartfelt words.

"Steady gave absolutely everything to the team," Williamson said. "There was no one more hard-working and passionate about seeing the Blackcaps grow and succeed. He was always thorough in his planning and preparation and will go down as one of our best coaches, but an even better bloke."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive Scott Weenink also expressed his admiration for Gary Stead’s tenure as head coach, highlighting his leadership and accomplishments.

"Gary's been an exceptional leader for the BLACKCAPS, elevating the team to the pinnacle of world cricket with remarkable consistency and courage," said Weenink. "His achievements, from the World Test Championship triumph to historic series wins abroad, have inspired the country and set a new benchmark for excellence in the New Zealand game.

"On behalf of NZC, I want to extend Gary our deepest gratitude for his dedication and commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavours."