UFC to make Paris return in September with Fight Night

Renato Moicano will face Benoît Saint Denis at UFC Paris 3. — AFP

PARIS: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on Tuesday that they will return to Paris for a Fight Night event this September.

Although the fight card has not yet been finalised, the venue has been confirmed as the event will take place here at the Accor Arena on September 6.





UFC events in Paris are packed with high-spirited French fans, they make the atmosphere electric.

After defeating Serghei Spivac, former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane had also praised the crowd.

"Thank you to the fans – you are crazy, the best fans in the world," Gane said.

The UFC began visiting France in 2022, and in their previous events, they have engaged over 15,000 fans.

The Parisian crowd has been one of the most energetic and fight-loving crowds, even more than the British and Australian fans.

The last event in France was held in September 2024, when Renato Moicano delivered a dominant performance against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris.

The fight was the main event of UFC Fight Night 243 at the Accor Arena.

The events in 2023 engaged the local heavyweight Ciryl Gane in the main event and he knocked Serghei Spivac to win the championship.

The UFC roster currently includes a number of fighters that call France home, including Nassourdine Imavov, Manon Fiorot, Fares Ziam, Oumar Sy, and the aforementioned Gane and Saint Denis.