WATCH: Virat Kohli breaks down in tears after RCB win maiden IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli gets emotional during IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmemabad on June 3, 2025. — Screengrab/IPL

AHMEDABAD: Former captain and star batter Virat Kohli got visibly emotional as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings by six runs to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending an 18-year wait.

Kohli, who has been associated with the franchise since the advent of the league in 2008, had played three IPL finals but ended up on the losing side on each occasion.

The recently concluded edition, however, turned out to be the jinx-breaker for both Kohli and RCB as they held their nerves to secure a narrow victory over the Kings.

Put into bat first, the RCB accumulated 190/9 in their 20 overs.

Leading the way for them was Kohli as he top-scored with a 35-ball 43, featuring three sixes – a knock which also drew criticism.

Chasing a 191-run target in the summit clash, the Kings got off to a decent start but were put under pressure in the middle phase, courtesy of Krunal Pandya’s economical bowling figures of 2/17 in four overs.

The equation had eventually come down to 29 runs required off four deliveries when Virat Kohli was seen being visibly emotional, fighting back his tears.

Later, when Josh Hazlewood bowled the final delivery of the IPL 2025 to Shashank Singh, who dispatched it for a six, Kohli collapsed to the ground, overwhelmed with emotions.





His teammates rushed towards him to celebrate the long-awaited victory.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience,” said Kohli after winning his maiden IPL trophy.

“I've tried to win it every season, gave it everything I have. To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come, I was overcome with emotion after the last ball was bowled. Gave each and every ounce of my energy and it's an amazing feeling.”