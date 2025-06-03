RCB end 18-year wait to win maiden IPL title

RCB players celebrate the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer (unpictured) during IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, 2025. — Reuters

AHMEDABAD: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the first time since the inception of the league in 2008 after beating Punjab Kings in the final of the 2025 edition here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Put into bat first in the summit clash, the RCB accumulated 190/9 in their 20 overs, the lowest total at the venue this season.

Leading the way for RCB was their former captain Virat Kohli, who top-scored with a cautious 43 off 35 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma, 24 each, were the other notable run-getters for RCB.

Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson jointly led the Kings’ bowling charge in the final, picking up three wickets each, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Azmatullah Omarzai and Yuzvendra Chahal made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a 191-run target to win their maiden IPL title, the Kings got off to a decent start with openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya knitting a 43-run stand, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal on the last delivery of the fifth over.

Arya scored 24 off 19 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Singh, on the other hand, then shared a 29-run partnership with Josh Inglis until falling victim to Krunal Pandya in the ninth over. He scored 26 off 22 balls, hitting two sixes.

The Kings then suffered another major blow to their pursuit as Romario Shepherd dismissed their captain Shreyas Iyer (one) in the next over.

Pandya further strengthened RCB’s command when he dismissed set batter Inglis and brought the total down to 98/4 in 12.1 overs.

Inglis remained a notable run-getter for the Kings, mustering 39 off 23 deliveries, laced with one four and a six.

Coming out to bat at number six, Shashank Singh put on a spirited fight with an unbeaten half-century but his efforts were not enough to lead the Kings to glory, allowing the RCB to end their long-standing title drought.

Shashank remained the top-scorer for the Kings with an unbeaten 61 off 30 deliveries, comprising three fours and six sixes.

Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler for the RCB as he returned economical bowling figures of 2/17 in his four over.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also made two scalps but conceded 38 runs in four overs. Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood and Romario Shepherd chipped in with one scalp apiece.