Detroit Tigers designated hitter Kerry Carpenter celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field on Jun 2, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Designated hitter Kerry Carpenter smashed three home runs to power Detroit Tigers to a resounding 13-1 victory over bottom-placed Chicago White Sox here at the Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.

Carpenter came after resting in the previous game and delivered his career's first three-homer effort, helping the Tigers become the first team in the major league to secure 40 victories in the ongoing season.

Peter Meadows reached the base four times and scored three runs in his season debut after recovering from a right upper arm nerve issue.

"It's a humbling experience," Meadows said.

"I'm super blessed to be able to be back up here with the boys."

Tigers manager AJ Hinch welcomed Meadwos's comeback to the lineup, stating that they are 'better' with him.

"We're better with him -- whether it's the top of the order, another potent left-handed bat, his speed, his defence, his presence, the vibe around him," Hinch said.

"It's a big attention, and it makes us a better team. It will make for some fun lineup constructions and a stronger bench."

Chicago's starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon opened the game by striking out Meadows, but the Tigers responded strongly, racking up 16 hits.

Chase Meidroth contributed by single, double, drawing a walk, and scoring Chicago's only run.

The rest of the lineup struggled at the plate, with Austin Slater’s double being the only other extra-base hit for the team.

After maintaining a 2.23 Earned Run Average (ERA) across six starts in April, pitching 32 1/3 innings, Smith found it much tougher in May, managing to get just one out in the sixth inning over five starts.

The White Sox have now lost seven of their eight and are 0-4 down against the Tigers this season.