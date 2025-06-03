Simone Inzaghi bids farewell to Inter Milan ahead of Al-Hilal move

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reacts against Inter Milan on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

Simone Inzaghi has left his position as manager of Inter Milan to join Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, the Italian club announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The Italian left after a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the Champions League final and will not lead Milan in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Milan's management tried to give Simone Inzaghi a new contact, but now Inzaghi desires to work with Al Hilal.

According to international media, Al Hilal is paying Inzaghi €50 million for a two-year deal in Riyadh, which will make him one of the world’s highest-paid managers.

As Inzaghi left the club after four years, he shared a heartfelt message with his fans and mentioned some of his regrets.

Inzaghi said that it is the end of his career at Milan and it's time to say goodbye.

“Dear Nerazzurri family,” said Inzaghi.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything.

“Every day I dedicated my first and last thought of the day to Inter. I was reciprocated with professionalism and passion by players, managers and every single employee of the club."

Inzaghi fondly recalled winning six trophies with the club and acknowledged staff members and players for supporting his work during his time at Inter.

He also admitted it was a difficult decision before thanking Inter Milan fans for their support over the years.

“The six trophies won, including the Second Star Scudetto, together with the path in the Uefa Champions League in 2023 and a few days ago.

“It’s a tangible testimony to how much my work has been supported by a communion of intent with my staff and with every member of Inter.

“I thank the shareholders for the trust that has never been lacking, the President and his collaborators for their daily help and dialogue.

“On a difficult day like today, I think it is right to reiterate this sense of gratitude also for the discussion that ended a short time ago.

“We were sincere and decided together to conclude this magnificent journey.

“I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments.

“We laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together.

“I will never forget you.

“Forza Inter.”