Tom Aspinall says time to move on after ‘retiring’ Jon Jones

English Mixed Martial Artist Tom Aspinall on Monday, called himself the new undisputed heavyweight champion as he deemed Jon Jones 'retired' amid the buzz surrounding their potential bout.

The highly anticipated bout between Aspinall and Jones has been in talks for quite some time, and Dana White, the CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has validated it after claiming that it will occur this year.

Jones, who won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023, has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Aspinall won the interim title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich, when Jones was injured and then successfully defended it in July 2024.

Jones sent fans into hysteria over the weekend when he told the fans that ‘Tom and I agreed to wait for the UFC,’ during a seminar in Thailand.

Aspinall was asked about Jones' statement in a podcast, to which he responded, ‘Jon's retired’ and ‘I'm the undisputed heavyweight champion.’

"You guys don't follow Jon on social media? Me too [I don't follow him].But the guy is living his best life. He's had a fantastic career, we all know,” Aspinall said.

"We move on. I'm the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I'm ready to take on all comers, get this division moving again,” he added.

Aspinall disclosed the frustration everyone has regarding his and Jones's fight, saying everyone has waited too long and got sick of it.

"Us guys have been waiting around too long, the contenders are getting sick of it, everybody is getting sick of it, even the fans are getting sick of this stuff. So Jon's retired and it's time that we move on," he stated.

Aspinall also revealed that he has got a date and a location for his next fight.

“This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. I’ve got a date and a location. The active heavyweight champion is here to fight them all – let’s get it on,” Aspinall added.

With the UFC having no dates till September, Aspinall’s next fight likely appears to take place in October or later.