AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: Pakistan kick off training for Myanmar clash

Pakistan's Alamgir Ghazi (left) in action during their training session at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on June 1, 2025. — PFF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan men’s football team on Tuesday, kicked off preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match against Myanmar, scheduled to be played on June 10.

According to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the national football players will continue to train for the aforementioned fixture until their departure on June 7 under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine.

The green shirts, placed in Group E alongside Myanmar, Afghanistan and Syria, will be playing their second AFC Asian Qualifier match.



They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Syria in the campaign opener in March.

Meanwhile, the PFF has named a 27-member provisional squad for the upcoming fixture last week, which includes Denmark-based forward Ali Hayder Shah and Scotland-based winger Ryan Mohammad.



However, notable exclusions include Mohammad Saddam, Imran Kayani, Easah Suliman, and Otis Khan.

Defender Mohibullah has made a return to the national team.

The provisional squad features three goalkeepers, Yusuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, and Hasan Ali.

The defensive lineup includes Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Waqar Ahsan, Abdul Rehman, and Umar Hayat, alongside Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Ahmed Khan, and Mohibullah.

In midfield, Alamgir Ghazi, Harun Hamid, Ali Uzair, and Yasir Arfat have been included. Moin Ahmed, Umar Ali, Abdul Samad, Rahis Nabi, and Zaid Shah will also bolster the midfield.

The forward line consists of Fareedullah, Adeel Younas, McKeal Abdullah, Mohammad Waheed, Shayak Dost, Ali Hayder, and Mohammad Ryan.