Manchester United captain Fernandes rejects Al-Hilal offer

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes against Tottenham Hotspur on May 21, 2025.— Reuters

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a move to Al-Hilal, informing the Saudi Pro League club on Tuesday that he will not join them.

Fernandes, who had been seriously considering a deal from Al-Hilal, has decided against it after discussing the matter with his family, as he remains one of the highest earners at Manchester United.

The midfielder could have earned up to £200m from the move with the move to the Saudi Arabian champions as they offered to pay a £100million transfer fee and then pay Fernandes £1m a week.

Commenting on the development, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville emphasised Fernandes's importance to the team and mentioned that he wants to step up for the next match and fight for the club.

"He's so important.

"The fact that he wants to stay, the fact that he wants to go through this and come out the other side, because it would have been easy for him at the end of this season to say, 'Look, I'm done here,' will endear him towards Manchester United fans even more.

"To turn that money down at a point where Manchester United are at their lowest ebb and say, 'No, I want to fight through this, I want to see it through the other side, I want to come out and achieve things,' I think it says a lot about him as a person, as a character.

"The club needs people who are going to run through a brick wall for them."

United coach Ruben Amorim warmly welcomed Fernandes's decision to stay at the club, highlighting his leadership skills, passion for the game and responsible mindset.

“You can see by his performances. You can see by his leadership. You can see the passion he has for the game. In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should do because he is the captain,” Amorim said.