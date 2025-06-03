Iga Swiatek thumps spirited Svitolina to reach French Open semi-finals

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on June 3, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Defending champion Iga Swiatek outclassed Ukraine's Elina Svitolina with a straight-set 6-1, 7-5 victory at the French Open to book the semi-final spot here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

The victory bolstered Swiatek's chances of becoming the first woman in the professional era to win four consecutive titles in Paris since 1968.

The Grand Slam champion saved all three break points in the first set and broke Svitolina in both of her last two service games.

But in the second set, both players fought closely, and the Parisian managed to break Swiatek for the first time, securing a 3-1 lead.

Swiatek reacted straight away and broke back on her first opportunity as Svitolina missed a makable forehand return into the net.

The Pole will face Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, in the semi-final of the French Open.

Swiatek welcomed the victory and said she should have started the second set with a different intensity.

She added it will be a great challenge against Sabalenka and one of the toughest as well.

"I should have had better intensity in the beginning of the second set," Swiatek said.

"When I saw my intensity go low I got it high again. I am happy I did it at the end of the set.

"Against Aryna it is always a challenge. She has a game for every surface. I have to do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it. She is having a great season.

"I will not lie. It will be a tough match but am happy for the challenge."