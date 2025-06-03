MLB: Detroit Tigers’ Parker Meadows opens up about Ultra-Rare Injury

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (Centre) reacts after hitting a triple against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field in Chicago on June 2, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Detroit Tigers’ Parker Meadows opened up about his Musculocutaneous nerve injury, calling it ‘weird,’ following his epic performance against the Chicago White Sox in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash on Monday.

Meadows made his long-awaited comeback against the White Sox after a 60-game absence, helping Detroit to a 13-1 thumping victory.

Meadows got two hits, walked twice, stole a base, scored three runs and made a highlight-reel diving catch.

Speaking after the match Meadows reflected on his bizarre injury, saying he was the only recorded case and could not reach out to anyone for help.

“The crappy part about it was, I’m the only recorded case of a position player,” Meadows said

“So I was like, I couldn’t reach out to anyone, or they couldn’t reach out to any position players. Like, should we start hitting? It was all trial and error,” he added.

Tigers’ centre fielder called the injury ‘weird’ saying forget about baseball daily life became worse.

“If I was in my car and tried to turn the radio up or something, I didn’t really have much control. It was shaky, it was weird,” he recalled.

“When it first happened, there were thoughts of that. Obviously, it’s hard not to think about it,” he added.

Meadows praised the training staff for bringing him back to normal.

“Just put my head down and worked every day. We got a really good training staff here. Keep a good head on my shoulders, and they got me right,” he said.