Babar Azam among first group of players partakes in white-ball camp

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their training session at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 18, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The three-day camp featuring the top 22 national white-ball cricketers got underway here at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) ground, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the shortlisted 22 players have been divided into three groups and will report for the camp on June 3, 4 and 5, respectively.

As a result, the first set of national cricketers, featuring Babar Azam, Abbas Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Usman Khan and Salman Mirza, on Tuesday, partook in different sessions under Pakistan men’s team management, led by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that the PCB, during the camp, will inform the players about the future course of action, while their fitness and respective performances will also be analysed.

Sources further suggested that senior players will participate in all three training sessions, which will also feature the top performers of the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson will meet with top performers and will update them regarding the future course of action.

Remaining 15 players called up for white-ball camp:

Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Haider Ali, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s white-ball team entered a new era under the leadership of former New Zealand head coach Hesson.

The 50-year-old had an ideal start to his tenure as the green shirts registered a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Bangladesh, which also marked their first series triumph at home since December 2021.

Following the drought-ending series victory over Bangladesh, Pakistan are scheduled for a brief break before touring back to Bangladesh next month for a potential three-match T20I series.