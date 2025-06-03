WATCH: England players reach The Oval on bicycles for third West Indies ODI

England's Harry Brook (left), Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts arrive at The Oval on bicycles before their third ODI against West Indies on June 3, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: The England squad on Tuesday, arrived at The Oval here on bicycles for the third ODI against West Indies due to heavy traffic in the city.

In a video shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the home side players, including skipper Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood and Jacob Bethell, were seen reaching the venue on bicycles.





The aforementioned fixture still got off to a delayed start as the West Indies’ players failed to reach the venue in time as their team bus was stuck in heavy traffic North of the river.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed,” the ECB said in a brief statement.

"Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play.

"We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to."

Consequently, the visitors could not manage to hold a net session as it was taken off by the ground staff to make the venue match-ready.

The former champions have already lost the three-match series but would hope to conclude it on a positive note by sealing a consolation victory.

West Indies were blown away by 238 runs in the series opener, courtesy of half-centuries from Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Joe Root, while Jamie Overton and Saqib Ahmed jointly led the bowling charge with three wickets each.

The visitors put up a notable fight in the subsequent fixture as they set England a daunting 309-run partnership, thanks to Keacy Carty’s century.

They had secured an early command in the defence, having reduced England to 2/2 and then 133/5 but experienced batter Joe Root’s monumental 166-run knock powered the home side to a hard-fought three-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.