MLB: Francisco Alvarez leads Mets past Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (At right) steals second against New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 2, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Francisco Alvarez's double in the 10th inning powered the New York Mets to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in their Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Alvarez’s double drove in his first run in four weeks, giving the Mets a lead over the Dodgers in a game which was tied in the nine innings.

Francisco Lindor had a big game, hitting a leadoff homer and a 10th-inning RBI single that helped the Mets continue their hot streak with eight wins in their last nine games.

Shohei Ohtani hit a 424-foot solo in the seventh inning, which was his fifth homer in seven games tying with Cal Raleigh for the most home runs in MLB this season.

Tommy Edman hit a single at the beginning of the ninth and stole second base before scoring a game-tying run on Ohtani’s sacrifice fly.

After Alvarez and Lindor delivered in the extra innings giving the Mets a 4-2 lead, pitcher José Castillo struggled and walked Freddie Freeman following with an RBI single to Andy Pages which cut the deficit to 4-3 for the Dodgers.

Castillo, after giving up a run in the 10th, struck out Max Muncy and Freeman, after which he was replaced with Jose Butto, who fielded a hard ground ball from Edman cleanly to save his first of the season.

Paul Blackburn pitched for five scoreless innings in which he permitted three hits and struck out three including Ohtani twice in his first MLB appearance since last August.

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw will start against Mets' Tylor Megill on Tuesday.