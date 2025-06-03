West Indies’ late arrival delays third ODI against England

West Indies' Roston Chase (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 29, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: The toss for the third ODI between England and West Indies, scheduled to be played here at The Oval on Tuesday, was delayed by 10 minutes due to the touring side’s late arrival at the venue.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the touring side failed to reach the venue in time due to heavy traffic, resulting in the toss being delayed by 10 minutes.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed,” the ECB said in a brief statement.

"Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play.

"We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to."

Consequently, the visitors could not manage to hold a net session as it was taken off by the ground staff to make the venue match-ready.

The former champions have already lost the three-match series but would hope to conclude it on a positive note by sealing a consolation victory.

West Indies were blown away by 238 runs in the series opener, courtesy of half-centuries from Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Joe Root, while Jamie Overton and Saqib Ahmed jointly led the bowling charge with three wickets each.

The visitors put up a notable fight in the subsequent fixture as they set England a daunting 309-run partnership, thanks to Keacy Carty’s century.

They had secured an early command in the defence, having reduced England to 2/2 and then 133/5 but experienced batter Joe Root’s monumental 166-run knock powered the home side to a hard-fought three-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.