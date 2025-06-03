Phil Salt returns to RCB camp ahead of IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings

Phil Salt of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates after scoring a fifty (50 runs) during the 2025 IPL Qualifier Finals match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at New PCA Stadium on May 29, 2025, in Chandigarh, India. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: England's wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt has returned to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) camp just hours before the much-anticipated IPL 2025 final, providing a major boost to the franchise.

The 28-year-old English opener arrived in Ahmedabad early this morning, easing concerns about his availability for the big match.

Salt had briefly flown back to England to be with his partner, Abe Salt, for the birth of their first child. His absence sparked speculation that he might miss the final, a scenario that would have dealt a blow to RCB’s title hopes.

However, those fears were laid to rest after a fan spotted Salt at the Ahmedabad airport and posted a picture online, claiming he had landed around 3:00 AM.

It is pertinent to mention that the 28-year-old has been a key contributor to RCB’s success this season. In 12 matches, he has amassed 387 runs at an average of 35.18 and a striking strike rate of 175.90.

He has scored four half-centuries, all of which came in matches RCB went on to win. His highest score—65 off 33 balls—came against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, power-hitter Tim David is also expected to miss the final due to a hamstring injury sustained during a group-stage match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

He pulled up while fielding on the boundary during the final over of the first innings and has not featured since.

Furthermore, Jacob Bethell has returned home to join England’s squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, further limiting RCB’s overseas options.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara