Rain threatens IPL 2025 final showdown between RCB, PBKS

AHMEDABAD: The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), scheduled here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, faces uncertainty due to a forecast of inclement weather.

Rain and adverse weather conditions are expected on Monday evening, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast possible showers or thundershowers on Tuesday, raising concerns over potential disruptions or even abandonment of the match.

According to Indian media reports, Ahmedabad is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, with a 50 to 75 percent chance of showers in the evening and night.

Rain has already played a part in this season’s playoffs, delaying the second Qualifier between PBKS and Mumbai Indians. Similar disruptions are feared again, raising concerns for players and fans alike.

Despite hot and humid conditions expected throughout the day, forecasts suggest increased chances of rainfall in the evening, which could interfere with the final.

As per IPL playing conditions, two hours of extra time will be available to accommodate weather-related delays.

If the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, it will resume on the designated reserve day, Wednesday.

In the unfortunate event that both days are washed out, PBKS will be declared champions by finishing higher on the points table.

Tuesday’s clash promises a historic outcome, as neither RCB nor PBKS has ever lifted the IPL trophy since the league’s inception in 2008. A new champion is guaranteed.

PBKS advanced to the final after a spectacular performance in the Qualifier, led by Iyer’s unbeaten 87 off 41 balls that knocked Mumbai Indians out and booked PBKS’s spot in their first IPL final since 2014.