Indiana Pacers’ Jarace Walker to miss first two games of NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS: The Indiana Pacers’ coach Rick Carlisle confirmed on Monday that Jarace Walker will miss the first two games of the NBA Finals as he is recovering from a right angle injury.

The finals begin Thursday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Pacers coach Carlisle said on The Fan radio in Indianapolis that the injury will take some time.

"He's gonna be out for a while. I don't know how long. He certainly will not play in the first two games of the finals," Carlisle said.

Walker sustained the injury during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday when he rolled his right ankle after jumping to try to defend a shot from the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Pacers reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years defeating Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals is scheduled for June 11. Carlisle said the schedule could work in Walker's favor.

"The fact that the finals are stretched out over a pretty significant period of time gives him a chance to recover," Carlisle said.

"He'll do all of the treatment. He'll be very motivated (to return). He's been on point any time he's had any kind of dings or anything like that," he added.

Walker, 21 is playing his second NBA season, has appeared in 12 of their 16 postseason games and is averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over 9.8 minutes per game.