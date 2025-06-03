ICC unveils Women’s player of the month nominees for May

West Indies' Deandra Dottin (left) and Hayley Matthews celebrate a dismissal during their match against England in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 15, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month award for May 2025, highlighting outstanding performances from players representing the West Indies, South Africa and India.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews continued her impressive form from the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan.

Leading her team during the white-ball tour of England, Matthews was the standout player in the three-match T20I series.

She scored a total of 177 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 137.20 and an average of 88.50. Apart from her batting, Matthews also contributed with the ball, taking three wickets, and earned the Player of the Series award.

Her all-around brilliance continued into the first of the three ODIs against England, where she scored 48 runs and picked up two wickets, further cementing her value to the team.

South African all-rounder Chloe Tyron was instrumental in her team’s campaign in the ODI tri-series against India and Sri Lanka.

Tyron scored 176 runs across three ODIs at an average of 58.66 and took six wickets with an impressive economy rate of just 5 runs per over.

Her most remarkable performance came in South Africa’s final match of the tri-series against Sri Lanka. Tyron scored a crucial 74 runs, helping the Proteas surpass the 300-run mark.

With the ball, she recorded her maiden ODI five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/34, demonstrating her match-winning capabilities with both bat and ball.

India’s batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues played a key role in her team’s victorious tri-series campaign in Sri Lanka.

Rodrigues accumulated 204 runs in the last three matches, including a vital innings in the final that helped India clinch the trophy ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup at home.

Rodrigues’s standout moment came during the semi-final match against South Africa.

Following her maiden ODI century earlier this year, she scored her second ODI hundred — a masterful 123 runs off 101 balls, featuring 15 fours and a six.

In the final against Sri Lanka, she contributed an important 44 runs to set a commanding total, leading India to a comfortable 97-run victory.