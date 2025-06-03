Associate nation cricketers earn ICC Player of the Month nods for May 2025

Muhammad Waseem plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 19, 2023. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for May 2025, featuring standout performers from Associate nations who made significant contributions in both ODI and T20I formats.

Scotland's all-rounder Brandon McMullen delivered a stellar month in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, playing a pivotal role in his team's campaign.

The 25-year-old amassed 233 runs in five ODIs at an impressive strike rate of 107.87 and an average of 58.25. With the ball, McMullen claimed 10 wickets at a tidy economy rate of 5.08.

He struck two half-centuries against the United Arab Emirates and registered his fourth ODI century against the Netherlands in Utrecht, scoring a brilliant ton to propel Scotland to their highest-ever ODI total of 380/9.

He later returned with figures of 4/55, helping his side secure a commanding 145-run victory.

All-rounder Milind Kumar played a crucial role in the United States' successful run in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

The 34-year-old right-hander scored 201 runs in four matches at an average of 67, while also contributing with nine wickets during the month.

Kumar’s most memorable performance came against Oman in Lauderhill, where he made history by becoming the first American player to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in the same ODI.

He recorded his career-best bowling figures before scoring 68 off 65 balls, forcing the game into a Super Over. He also smashed an unbeaten 115 off just 67 deliveries against Canada — his second ODI century — featuring 12 fours and five sixes.

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem led from the front during a historic month for his team, guiding them to a memorable T20I series win over Bangladesh.

After losing the opening match, Waseem struck consecutive half-centuries to inspire his team’s comeback and series triumph.

His standout performance came in the second T20I, where he blazed 82 off 42 balls, helping the UAE clinch a thrilling two-wicket victory.

Waseem ended the series with 145 runs and was named Player of the Series as the UAE secured a 2-1 win. He also added 169 runs from five ODI appearances during the month.