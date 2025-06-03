Fatima Sana improves ODI ranking in latest ICC update

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the latest ODI rankings for women cricketers, with Fatima Sana improving her position in the bowling category, while other Pakistani players once again remained notably absent from the top ten in all major categories — batting, bowling, and all-rounders.

In the batting rankings, Pakistan's most consistent performer, Sidra Amin placed at 21st, making her the highest-ranked batter from the country.

She was followed by Aliya Riaz at 29th and Muneeba Ali at 31st, reflecting a lack of major impact performances in recent series.

At the summit, Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa retained the number one spot, while India’s Smriti Mandhana and England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt held the second and third positions, respectively.

Notably, England’s Amy Jones climbed three spots to enter the top 10, now ranked seventh, while Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu slipped to eighth.

In the bowling department, Pakistan again missed out on top-tier representation.

Captain Fatima Sana rose one spot to 27th and Nashra Sandhu, with her consistent performances, held the 13th position — the highest for any Pakistani bowler.

Sadia Iqbal, the current world number one in T20Is, was ranked 17th in ODIs. Sophie Ecclestone of England led the bowling rankings, followed by Australia’s Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt.

West Indies’ Hayley Matthews also improved her standing, moving up to seventh.

In the all-rounders’ category, Nida Dar and Fatima occupied 16th and 17th places, respectively.

Gardner continued to dominate as the world’s top all-rounder, with Matthews and Marizanne Kapp of South Africa rounding out the top three.

Matthews' All-Rounder rating of 448 is a career-high, with Gardner (470) the only player above the Barbadian in the latest update.