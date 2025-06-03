Nick Kyrgios out of Wimbledon after injury setback

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) reacts towards his player's box after losing a point against Mackenzie McDonald on day two of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on March 19, 2025. — Reuters

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Tuesday announced he will miss Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season following a minor setback in his recovery from injury.

Kyrgios has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, and only played four singles matches in the current season.

The Australian won his first singles match at the Miami Open in March since his struggles in 2022 but pulled out of the French Open due to knee issues.

Kyrgios took to the Instagram to give an update on his injury and announce his exit from Wimbledon.

“I’ve hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately I won’t make it back for grass season this year,” Kyrgios said on Instagram.

“I know how much you’ve been looking forward to seeing me out there and I’m genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though and I’m already working hard to get back stronger than ever,” he added.

Kyrgios was showing great potential in 2022, playing the final at Wimbledon in men's singles, later that year he also made it to the quarterfinals of the US Open but featured only once at a Grand Slam since then.

He was struck out from the first round of the Australian Open by Great Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in January and hinted it may be his final clash in Melbourne.

Kyrgios has played only six games since the end of 2022, with a sole victory against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Miami Open.

For the unversed, Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, starts on June 30.