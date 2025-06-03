Kagiso Rabada issues stern warning to Australia ahead of WTC final

Pat Cummins of Australia and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa pose at The Gabba on December 16, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. — AFP

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has issued a stern warning to Australia ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, asserting that the Aussies' "notorious" sledging tactics will only fuel his fire.

Set to play in the high-stakes final at Lord’s beginning June 11, Rabada returns to the side following a brief suspension for recreational drug use. Having been cleared to play, the 30-year-old speedster is expected to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s title hopes.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Rabada acknowledged Australia’s aggressive on-field behavior but insisted that it only brings out the best in him.

“They come at you, and I think that gets the best out of me,” Rabada said.

“Any type of verbal abuse, or if the media wants to say something, that's normal — that's the field we play in. You can’t be ignorant to it; you have to be aware. I don't think it is anything that is going to slow me down. They’ve been notorious for that over the years, right? So yeah, let’s see,” he added.

The right-arm pacer has a well-documented rivalry with Australia, dating back to the infamous "Sandpapergate" series, including a notable incident where he made physical contact with Steve Smith.

Former South Africa assistant coach Malibongwe Maketa also weighed in, cautioning the Australians not to provoke Rabada.

“With their history, it brings in a different pressure in terms of facing Australia and their record precedes them,” Maketa said.

"You know for a fact that it's going to be relentless pressure, not only from the bowling, but also from the body language, from the fielders ... the pressure comes even from the public. It is intimidating. You feel a different energy when you're about to play them.

"I don't think he identifies with the word pressure in the sense that he actually goes towards the fact that it's tough, he thrives under pressure.

"I think the Australians have learned now. I don't think the current crop of players would say too much to KG because they know what they would bring out in him."

The 30-year-old also addressed his recent off-field controversy, expressing remorse and a renewed sense of purpose.

“Look, this is not an ideal situation,” he told reporters. “It led me to some introspection. I took time away, and the biggest takeaway was a sense of gratitude for playing the game we love. I’m just glad to be playing again. The process was handled really well.

"As a player, and a man, people will have their different opinions. I can live with that."

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa’s journey to the WTC final featured a strong campaign, playing 12 matches and winning eight.

After a drawn home series against India (1-1) and a 2-0 series loss in New Zealand, the Proteas bounced back impressively with series victories over West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0) and Pakistan (2-0).

South Africa Squad for WTC Final:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.