Nepal stun Scotland with record ODI chase in World Cup league 2 thriller

Nepal players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Scotland in Dundee on June 2, 2025. — X/@ACCMedia1

DUNDEE: Nepal pulled off their highest-ever successful ODI run chase, defeating Scotland by one wicket in a thrilling ICC World Cup League 2 match in Dundee on Monday.

Chasing a target of 297, Nepal clinched victory in dramatic fashion — a wide delivery from Scotland’s Mark Watt on the final ball of the match, with scores level and one wicket in hand, handed the visitors an unlikely win.

Batting first, Scotland posted a strong 296/7 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to opener Charlie Tear’s composed 80 and Finlay McCreath’s fluent 55, after being put in to bat.

Nepal’s right-arm quick Karan KC was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 2/43 in his 10 overs — a performance he would later eclipse with the bat.

Nepal started their chase steadily, with opener Khushal Bhurtel contributing 55, but the innings faltered as they collapsed from 152 for 2 to 192 for 7.

Scotland looked in control, especially after Brandon McMullen tore through the middle order, claiming key wickets including Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel, and Dipendra Singh Airee.

However, Karan turned the game on its head, smashing an unbeaten 65 off just 41 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

His explosive batting featured a 60-run eighth-wicket stand with Gulsan Jha, who added 42 off 30 balls, reviving Nepal’s hopes.

Needing seven runs in the final over, Nepal lost Sandeep Lamichhane to a catch by George Munsey on the first delivery. But a wide and a single brought Karan back on strike.

He then hit two twos, leveling the scores, before Watt’s final wide sealed a stunning win for Nepal.

Scotland, currently fourth on the eight-team points table, were left shocked by seventh-placed Nepal, who celebrated one of their most memorable ODI victories.

The tri-nation ODI series continues on Wednesday, with Nepal set to face the Netherlands at the same venue in Dundee.