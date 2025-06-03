RCB face major setbacks ahead of IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings

Phil Salt of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (L) and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (R) during the 2025 IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22, 2025, in Kolkata, India. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may be without two of their key overseas players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Punjab Kings, scheduled for Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB, who have been in sensational form throughout the tournament, secured their place in the final with a dominant victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

However, their hopes of lifting the trophy have taken a hit with the potential absence of two crucial players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt is reportedly doubtful for the final due to the birth of his child. While there has been no official confirmation from the franchise, sources suggest Salt may have already returned home.

The Englishman has been a vital part of RCB’s top order, scoring 387 runs in 12 matches at a blistering strike rate of 175.90 and an average of 35.18. His unavailability would be a significant setback for the team.

Adding to RCB's woes, power-hitter Tim David is also expected to miss the final due to a hamstring injury sustained during a group-stage match against SunRisers Hyderabad.

He pulled up while fielding on the boundary during the final over of the first innings and has not featured since.

With both Salt and David potentially unavailable, RCB could be forced to reshuffle their lineup.

If Salt is ruled out, Tim Seifert and Mayank Agarwal are the primary candidates to open alongside Virat Kohli, while finishing duties may fall solely on Romario Shepherd.

Shepherd has already showcased his big-hitting prowess earlier in the tournament with a memorable knock against Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell has returned home to join England’s squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, further limiting RCB’s overseas options.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara