French Open: Jannik Sinner eases past Andrey Rublev to reach quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner in action during his round of 64 match against Argentina's Mariano Navone at Foro Italico in Rome on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Jannik Sinner stormed into the French Open quarterfinals after a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russia’s Andrey Rublev here at Philippe-Chatrier on Monday.

Sinner finished the match in just over two hours, winning the first set after getting a 5-0 lead. Rublev won some games in the second and third sets but the world number one was good enough to wrap up the match.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who came back to professional tennis from a three-month doping ban at the Italian Open in Rome, will now face Alexander Bublik on Wednesday, who defeated Britain's Jack Draper 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the fourth-round on Monday.

Meanwhile, America’s Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Gauff brushed aside Russia’s 20th seed Alexandrova 6-0, 7-5, setting an all-American quarter-final against Madison Keys who came victorious over Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5.

Gauff reflected on her win, saying the Russian played the second set well, and she also showed her love for the clay court.

“The whole match I played well. She stepped up her game in the second set. Overall I thought I played great," Gauff said

“I move well on clay, really comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. The most physical surface for sure and I do well in that department," she added.

Furthermore, Germany’s Alexander Zverev also made it to the last eight after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor quit on Monday.

World number three Zverev was leading the match 6-4, 3-0 when his Dutch opponent gave up due to an apparent abdomen injury.

Zverev will next face Serbian star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday.