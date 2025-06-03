Pakistan set to host 14th South Asian games in January 2026

Lahore has been allotted to host Archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, golf, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling and cricket. - PSB

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPC) regarding the organisation of the South Asian Games was held in Islamabad on June 2, where it was officially announced that the Games will be held in Pakistan by January 2026.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the Punjab government has agreed to host the mega event.

A total of 27 sports disciplines will be included in the games, featuring athletes from across the region.

Comprehensive briefings on all aspects of hosting the South Asian Games were presented during the meeting. The federal advisor was informed that the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of IPC.

In response, a high-level committee has been formed under the supervision of the Secretary for IPC. This committee includes representatives from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing the recommendations of the POA and submitting a detailed report to the government within two weeks.

It will also propose plans related to budgeting, security arrangements and selection of venues for the mega sporting event.

It was emphasised that the Government of Pakistan will mobilise all necessary resources to ensure the games are conducted in line with international standards.

The meeting also included in-depth discussions on potential challenges during the organisation of the event, with a focus on preemptive solutions to avoid any disruptions.

The session highlighted that hosting international events like the South Asian Games will play a crucial role in promoting a positive image of Pakistan globally.

It was also noted that the Punjab government and Islamabad administration are actively working to provide top-tier venues and hospitality for the participating athletes and officials.